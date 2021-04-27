Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $1.96. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 5,192,597 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $236.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 418,320 shares during the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.