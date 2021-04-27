AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.150–1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.29 million.

ATRC stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 965,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.