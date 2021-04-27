Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.87

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.87 and last traded at C$13.87, with a volume of 11011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 97.92 and a current ratio of 97.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.73.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$16.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

