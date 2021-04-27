Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AI stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.59. The stock has a market cap of C$587.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$9.19 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$16.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

