AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. 665,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

