AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703,355 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of AT&T worth $260,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 56,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 100,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 88,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. 681,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

