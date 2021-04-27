AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 194,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.