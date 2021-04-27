AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.38

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 291131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.