Audius Hits 1-Day Volume of $69.50 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $261.00 million and $69.50 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00745261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.16 or 0.07821190 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.