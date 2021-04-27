Audius Trading 21.4% Higher This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004186 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $279.28 million and approximately $57.32 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00065199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00822892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.39 or 0.08184252 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

