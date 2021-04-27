Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $2.39. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1,910,363 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,282,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.