Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.46. 108,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,113,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

