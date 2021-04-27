Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURCU) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.25. 756,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 308,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

