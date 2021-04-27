Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report $56.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.22 million and the lowest is $51.22 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $56.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $222.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACB. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

