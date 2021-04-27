Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 18,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

