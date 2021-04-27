Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.26% of Aurora Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

