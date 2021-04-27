Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $41,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.87.

ADSK stock opened at $299.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.68 and a 200-day moving average of $280.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

