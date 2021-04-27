Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

