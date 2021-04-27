Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.16 billion-$9.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.07 billion.

ALV traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 807,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.65.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

