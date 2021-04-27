Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.74. 25,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,227. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

