Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.30

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $24.67 million and $1.44 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00277521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.70 or 0.01042630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00722914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,524.17 or 0.99864729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

