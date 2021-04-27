AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,390.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,443.88 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $982.30 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,389.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,230.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

