Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.45 at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.40 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

CVE:XLY traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.51.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.