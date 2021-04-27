AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

