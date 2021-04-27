AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded by Investec

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

AVEVF remained flat at $$51.60 during trading on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

