Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.47

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.47 and traded as high as $33.73. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 411,091 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $370.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

