Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 3,240.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AVSR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,815. Avistar Communications has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

