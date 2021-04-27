AXA SA (EPA:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.73 ($27.92).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

EPA CS opened at €23.25 ($27.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.03 and its 200-day moving average is €19.75. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

