Axalta Coating Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 637 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 865% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

