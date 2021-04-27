Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

