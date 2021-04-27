Axe (AXE) Price Down 36.5% This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Axe has a total market cap of $814,816.89 and approximately $83,929.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $672.11 or 0.01225229 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

