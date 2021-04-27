Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. Axe has a market capitalization of $802,078.52 and approximately $44,999.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.43 or 0.01169114 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

