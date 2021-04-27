Axie Infinity Reaches Market Cap of $387.25 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $8.95 or 0.00016282 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $387.25 million and $104.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00819342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00096293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.40 or 0.08006028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

