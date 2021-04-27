Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $225.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.68. Approximately 4,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

