Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,820.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Azimut Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 29,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

