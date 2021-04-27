AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.03 million.

NYSE AZZ traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 165,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,929. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZZ. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,848.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

