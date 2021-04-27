B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCOMF remained flat at $$1.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. B Communications has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.

Get B Communications alerts:

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.