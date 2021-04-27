B. Riley Begins Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. 1,588,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,951. Everi has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Research analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everi by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Everi by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,306 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,201 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

