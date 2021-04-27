B. Riley Comments on Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE PINE opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.