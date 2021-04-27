B. Riley Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

