B. Riley Weighs in on Gentex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Gentex by 127.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after purchasing an additional 304,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

