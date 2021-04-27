B2Gold (BTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.43 million. On average, analysts expect B2Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B2Gold stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

