Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €31.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.93 ($35.21).

Shares of FRA:EVK traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €30.57 ($35.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,688 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

