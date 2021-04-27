Babcock International Group (BAB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Babcock International Group (LON: BAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2021 – Babcock International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Babcock International Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 270 ($3.53).

4/13/2021 – Babcock International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/13/2021 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 304.60 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. Babcock International Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 264.44.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

