Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded at Barclays

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCKIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $$4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.40.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

