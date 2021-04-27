Badger DAO Market Capitalization Hits $271.13 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $271.13 million and approximately $41.60 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $31.51 or 0.00057586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00778608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.58 or 0.07979001 BTC.

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

