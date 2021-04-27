Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.60 (LON:BGCG)

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (LON:BGCG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BGCG opened at GBX 486.50 ($6.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 484.76. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 384.89 ($5.03) and a one year high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £286.57 million and a PE ratio of -70.65.

