Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.