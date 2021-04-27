Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.49

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.49 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 134.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 76887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.78).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £787.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.