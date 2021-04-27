Balancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $404.10 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $58.20 or 0.00106384 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $404.10 million and approximately $142.94 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.61 or 0.00779862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00095824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.11 or 0.07933898 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

